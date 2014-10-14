* Inspections at 1,106 factories used by 150 Western brands
* 80,000 safety problems identified
* Evacuation orders sought at 17 factories
* Bangladesh under scrutiny after Rana Plaza disaster
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Oct 14 Inspectors hired by a group of
Western clothing brands have found safety problems at all the
Bangladesh factories they visited as part of an initiative
launched after a building collapse last year killed more than
1,100 workers.
The Accord for Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh is
seeking remedial action after identifying more than 80,000
safety issues, while the country's $22 billion garment industry
grapples with slowing export growth as buyers turn to India,
Myanmar, Vietnam and Cambodia because of concerns over workshop
safety, higher wages and political instability.
More than 180 clothing brands and retailers, including the
world's biggest fashion chains Inditex and H&M
, joined the Accord that was set up after the disaster
at the Rana Plaza in April 2013 and the body said it has now
completed initial inspections of 1,106 factories.
"We have found safety hazards in all factories," Brad
Loewen, the Accord's chief safety inspector said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Each was visited three times to check fire, electrical and
structural safety, and the Accord team is now working with
factory owners, brands, and labour colleagues to ensure safety
recommendations are implemented, Loewen said.
In many cases the issues were easy to address, such as
shifting excessive loads from higher floors, but the Accord has
also demanded more substantial measures, such as the
reinforcement of support columns and the installation of
approved fire doors and alarms.
EVACUATION ORDERS
The inspectors asked the Bangladesh authorities to impose
immediate evacuation orders and suspend production at 17
factories with a heightened risk of collapse, while structural
issues at 110 factories could be addressed without closure.
The Accord was established after the collapse of the
eight-storey Rana Plaza building exposed the inadequacy of the
safety regime in Bangladesh, where 5,600 garment factories are
inspected by different local agencies that often lack sufficient
technical equipment and the required expertise.
North American companies such as Wal-Mart and Gap
set up the separate Alliance for Bangladesh Worker
Safety, which is inspecting 580 factories. The Accord has
accepted Alliance reports on more than 300 factories used by
brands from both groups.
The groups have faced criticism from Bangladesh factory
owners about the recommended shutdowns and the cost of remedial
work demanded, while workers are worried about who will pay
their wages during temporary closures.
Retailers have not committed to pay for factory improvements
demanded by the inspectors, but they have agreed to discuss
possible assistance with wages and safety improvements.
The Accord said it has already agreed more than 400
corrective action plans with the factories it has inspected and
its engineers will make periodic visits to check on progress.
Alan Roberts, the Accord's head of international operations,
said that brands and retailers were showing a growing commitment
to support remediation efforts in factories that supply them.
He said that the next phase would be to monitor the
corrective action plans and start a training programme to set up
occupational health and safety committees involving workers.
(Editing by David Goodman)