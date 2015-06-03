DHAKA, June 3 Death threats to academics in
Bangladesh, including the junior home minister, are fuelling a
climate of fear following the killings this year of three online
critics of religious nationalism in the Muslim-majority nation.
Militants have targeted secularist writers in Bangladesh in
recent years, as the government has tried to crack down on
hardline Islamist groups that seek to make the South Asian
nation of 160 million a sharia-based state.
Police are investigating threats received by more than a
dozen academics, ranging from the vice-chancellor of the
capital's Dhaka University to a former chief of the university
grants commission, the minister, Asaduzzman Khan, told Reuters.
"I have ordered a thorough investigation," Khan said, adding
that the threats came from Al Qaeda Ansarullah Bangla Team, an
Islamist extremist group based in Bangladesh that claimed
responsibility for the killings of the bloggers.
In recent months, police in Bangladesh have arrested 15
people, including the head of information technology for soft
drinks maker Coca-Cola Co, over suspicion of links with
Islamic State, as fears grow that the militant group could be
extending its influence among Muslims in South Asia.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)