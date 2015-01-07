DHAKA Jan 7 Glencore International made the lowest offer of $279.75 a tonne in a tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh, an official from the state grains buyer said on Wednesday.

The only other participant in the tender, opened late on Tuesday, was Olam International, which offered $309 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)