DHAKA May 2 Bangladesh will reject another cargo of 50,000 tonnes Russian wheat on concerns over the quality of grains after refusing two cargoes previously, a senior official at the state grains agency said on Monday.

The cargo will be rejected as a lab test confirmed that its quality did not match the specifications set out in the tender, said Ilahi Dad Khan, director of the state grains agency.

The Russian wheat had a test weight of 74.8 kilos per hectolitre against a minimum test weight of 76 kilos and 12.03 percent protein content against 12.50 percent, Khan told Reuters.

The test was done in the presence of a Russian delegation who visited Bangladesh last month after two cargoes of Russian wheat of 100,000 tonnes were rejected.

