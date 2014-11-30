DHAKA Nov 30 Glencore offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $270 a tonne, the lowest offer in a tender that opened on Sunday, an official at the state grains buyer said.

The price included freight, insurance and other expenses.

The tender is a part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food, the state grains buyer, to ship in 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2015.

Four trading companies competed for the first international wheat purchase tender since the current financial year started in July. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)