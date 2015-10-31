DHAKA Oct 31 Two secular writers and a
publisher of a slain blogger were hacked and shot in Dhaka on
Saturday, police and witnesses said, the latest in a spate of
attacks in Bangladesh on online critics of religious militancy.
Three unknown assailants entered the office of a publishing
house and attacked the writers and the man who published slain
blogger Avijit Roy's book, police official Jamal Uddin said.
The attackers locked their victims inside the office before
fleeing the scene, he added. They were rushed to a hospital and
two of them were in critical conditions.
In February, Islamists radicals killed Roy, 43, a U.S.
citizen of Bangladeshi origin and a critic of religious
extremism. They seriously injured his wife and fellow blogger,
Rafida Bonya Ahmed.
The publisher had filed a complaint with police after being
threatened with death on Facebook following the attack on Roy,
his friends said.
Since then, four bloggers have been hacked to death in the
Muslim-majority nation of 160 million people.
Bangladesh has also been rocked by a series of unusual
attacks in recent weeks, which has seen two foreigners shot dead
and a bombing at a Shi'ite shrine in Dhaka that killed two
people and wounded dozens.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Heneghan)