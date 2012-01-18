COPENHAGEN Jan 18 The head of Danish
upmarket electronics maker Bang & Olufsen said on
Wednesday that he expected the second half of the 2011/12
financial year to be stronger than the first half in the
company's core consumer business.
"We see the A/V (audio visual) business developing more
positively in the next six months," Chief Executive Tue Mantoni
said in a conference call on the company's second-quarter
results.
Mantoni said that the consumer business should improve in
the second half of the financial year based partly on product
launches.
(Reporting by John Acher)