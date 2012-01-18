COPENHAGEN Jan 18 Danish luxury
electronics maker Bang & Olufsen reported a
smaller-than-expected rise in profits for the second quarter on
Wednesday as its consumer business struggled, but kept its
full-year guidance unchanged.
Pretax profits at the maker of upmarket televisions and
sound systems rose to 41 million Danish crowns ($7.02 million)
in the three months to end-November from 36 million in the same
quarter a year earlier.
The result missed an average forecast of 46.9 million crowns
in a Reuters survey of analysts whose estimates ranged from 32.0
million to 69.0 million crowns.
Chief Executive Tue Mantoni called the performance "a
satisfactory result in a difficult market" and said the group
continued to see strong results in its business-to-business
segment but to be challenged in the consumer market.
For the full year 2011/12 the company kept a forecast for a
more than doubling of pretax profit to around 100 million crowns
based on revenues exceeding 3 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.8374 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher)