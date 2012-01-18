COPENHAGEN Jan 18 The head of Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen, Tue Mantoni, reiterated on Wednesday that the group aims to restore its operating margin to pre-crisis levels of around 12 percent on a five-year horizon.

The company had announced that target in a strategy update in August 2011.

The remarks came in a conference call after B&O reported a smaller-than-expected rise in profits for the second quarter on Wednesday as its consumer business struggled, but kept its full-year guidance unchanged.

For its 2011/12 financial year the company forecast an EBIT margin of 3.5-4.0 percent. (Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)