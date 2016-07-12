SAO PAULO, July 11 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, the Brazilian investment bank that struggled late
last year with the arrest of billionaire founder André Esteves,
is currently engaged in talks to acquire the Brazilian unit of
Portugal's Banif Banco de Investimento, according to a filing on
Monday.
In the securities filing, BTG Pactual said a non-binding
offer for Banif's Banco Internacional de Funchal Brasil SA and
other unnamed assets has been accepted by shareholders of the
Portuguese lender. If the purchase is completed, the Banif
Brasil acquisition would represent the equivalent of less than
0.5 percent of BTG Pactual's current assets, the filing said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)