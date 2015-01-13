BRIEF-Creval says CET1 requirement following SREP process set at 7.75 pct
* CET1 requirement set at 7.75 percent for bank from March 31 following SREP process
Jan. 13 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :
* Said on Monday it will issue bonds of aggregate nominal amount of up to 80 million euros ($95 million) under 1.5 billion euros program
* Bonds to be issued on Jan. 30, 2015 with maturity date on Jan. 30, 2025
* Nominal value of each bond of 10,000 euros
Source text: bit.ly/1KEIatJ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CET1 requirement set at 7.75 percent for bank from March 31 following SREP process
* Announces subsidiaries of CPI Property Group have successfully acquired the high-quality retail portfolio of predominantly 11 shopping centres located in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania with a total leasable area of approximately 265 thousand sqm (the "Portfolio") from two funds managed by CBRE Global Investors