Jan. 13 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :

* Said on Monday it will issue bonds of aggregate nominal amount of up to 80 million euros ($95 million) under 1.5 billion euros program

* Bonds to be issued on Jan. 30, 2015 with maturity date on Jan. 30, 2025

* Nominal value of each bond of 10,000 euros

