LISBON Dec 15 The chief executive of Portuguese bank Banif is confident that a strategic investor will buy the state's 60.5 percent stake in the bank and recapitalise it.

CEO Jorge Tome told state television channel RTP Madeira that the choice of an investor should be ready by the end of the year out of six potential buyers.

"We basically have six international investors who are analysing Banif," Tome said. "We are counting on already having the proposals of some investors this week."

Shares in Banif have been volatile this week after a news report said there could be a state rescue of the bank.

"Depositors and taxpayers can rest easy as Banif has a comfortable liquidity position," Tome said.

Banif shares were 37 percent higher on Tuesday at 0.0011 euros as of 1200 GMT after touching a record low last week.

Fears over the bank have been prompted by concerns it may be unable to pay back loans injected by the state during Portugal's debt crisis.

