Aug 29 Banimmo Sa :
* Net rental income on June 30th 2014 amounts to 4.9 million
euro compared with 4.7 million euro on June 30th 2013
* H1 net current result at 866,000 euro versus net current
loss of 405,000 euro
* H1 fees and commissions remained stable at 0.4 million
euro
* Net financial result amounts to -6.0 million euro,
compared to 0.3 million euro for the first half year of 2013
* For 2014, Banimmo aimed achieving a sales objective
amounting to 80 million euro
* H1 consolidated net result (IFRS) amounts to a loss of 7.5
million euro, compared with a loss of 1.9 million euro
* Due to the impact of the negative exceptional results
linked to the city mall participation, the annual consolidated
net result of 2014 should remain negative
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: