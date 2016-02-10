DUBAI Feb 10 Saudi Arabia's Bank
Albilad plans to issue 1 to 2 billion riyals ($267-533
million) of sukuk by the end of the second quarter of 2016 to
finance expansion, chief executive Khaled al-Jasser told CNBC
Arabia.
The bank plans to open 25 new branches and hire more
employees, which Jasser said would likely increase costs this
year by 15 to 17 percent.
The bank will also move toward a strategy of owning rather
than renting its branches, he said.
Given weak market conditions, Jasser said the bank would
prefer not to distribute dividends at the moment.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino and Katie Paul; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)