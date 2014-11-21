ISTANBUL Nov 21 Bank Asya closed 80 branches and cut its headcount by 1,708 people in a bid to boost profitability next year, the Islamic lender said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.

Bank Asya has seen its profits and capital base collapse since it found itself at the centre of a power struggle between now President Tayyip Erdogan and his former ally-turned-foe Fethullah Gulen, the Islamic cleric whose sympathisers founded the bank.

The bank made a 301 million lira ($133 million) net loss in the first nine months of this year after a 60 million lira profit a year earlier, while its balance sheet has shrunk. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Daren Butler)