ISTANBUL Aug 12 Turkish Islamic lender Bank
Asya posted a net profit of 10.6 million lira ($4.9
million) in the second quarter, sliding 81 percent from a year
earlier, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange
late on Monday.
It has seen its profits and capital base collapse since it
found itself at the centre of a power struggle between Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his former ally Fethullah Gulen, the
Islamic cleric whose sympathisers founded the bank and who has
since become Erdogan's foe.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)