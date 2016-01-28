BEIRUT Jan 28 Lebanese lender Audi Bank
posted a 15 percent rise in 2015 net profit to $403
million from the previous year due to improved performance in
key regional markets and earnings growth in its domestic
operations, the bank said on Thursday.
Consolidated assets rose by $2.1 billion during 2015 to
$42.3 billion by the end of December, it said in a statement.
Audi Bank said the earnings rise was mainly due to
consolidating its position in the domestic market, asset growth
in its main foreign markets in Egypt and Turkey and private
banking.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Susan Thomas)