BEIRUT Jan 28 Audi Bank, Lebanon's
biggest lender by assets, posted a 15 percent rise in 2015 net
profit to $403 million from the previous year due to improved
performance in key regional markets and earnings growth in its
domestic operations, it said on Thursday.
Consolidated assets rose by $2.1 billion during 2015 to
$42.3 billion by the end of December, it said in a statement.
Audi Bank said the earnings rise was mainly due to
consolidating its position in the domestic market, asset growth
in its main foreign markets in Egypt and Turkey and private
banking.
Lebanon's top banks have expanded in regional markets to
offset a slowdown in domestic economic growth hurt by turmoil in
neighbouring Syria and broader uncertainty in the Middle East.
Audi Bank said customer deposits grew 3 percent in 2015 to
reach a total of $35.6 billion at the end of December, of which
45 percent came from entities outside Lebanon.
Its outstanding loans portfolio was $17.9 billion at the end
of December, up 10.5 percent in real-terms when taking into
account exchange rate fluctuations. Sixty-five percent of the
loans were from its foreign operations, the bank said.
