UPDATE 1-CDB Aviation seeks growth as it confirms Boeing order
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
BANGKOK Dec 17 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) will raise its holding in Thailand's fifth-largest lender Bank of Ayudhya PCL to 76.88 percent from 72 percent via a new share issue, the Thai bank said on Wednesday.
Bank of Ayudhya will offer 1.28 billion new shares to MUFG at 40.49 baht a share to raise about 51.9 billion baht ($1.57 billion), it said in a statement.
MUFG will hand over the business of its Bangkok branch to pay for the shares and the expected date of asset integration and share allotment has been set for January 5, 2015, it said.
The offer price represents a 5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price at 42.50 baht.
($1 = 32.9600 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board voted unanimously on Monday to certify the government's fiscal turnaround plan, on the condition it be amended to eliminate Christmas bonuses, impose employee furloughs, and further reduce pension spending.