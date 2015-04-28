* To spend 2-3 bln baht a year on IT upgrade in 2015-2017

* Aim to open 100 new branches to tap retail clients

* Looks to expand into neighbouring countries (Adds quotes, details of expansion)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, April 28 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said on Tuesday it expected to invest 6.8-10 billion baht ($209-$307 million) till 2017 on information technology and branch expansion to tap demand from retail customers.

The investment will help Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), to maintain its leading position in consumer finance and gain more share in mortgage lending, President and Chief Executive Officer, Noriaki Goto, told reporters.

Bank of Ayudhya is one of the few Thai banks that have announced aggressive expansion plans as lenders are more cautious about investment due to weak domestic consumption and slower-than-expected economic growth.

The bank would invest 2-3 billion baht per year on information technology upgrades and open 100 new branches, spending 8-10 million baht per new branch, Goto said. That will take its total number of branches to 755, closer to the top four Thai banks' average of 1,200 branches, he said.

"We have aspiration to be a top tier financial group in Thailand," Goto said during his first press conference after the integration with MUFG was completed in January.

Its closest rival, fourth-ranked Kasikornbank, had 1,124 branches at end-2014.

With assets of 1.6 trillion baht, Bank of Ayudhya is the market leader in the personal loan and credit card businesses with a share of 27 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Retail loans account for 40 percent of its total assets, with 60 percent from corporates and small and medium-sized business.

Bank of Ayudhya, 76.88 percent owned by MUFG, is also looking for opportunities to expand into auto and consumer lending businesses in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam as part of its three-year business expansion, he said.

The bank maintained its 2015 loan growth target of 7-9 percent, despite a slight decline in retail lending in the first quarter, and will monitor an increase in non-performing loans to control bad debts, he said.

"It's a challenging target. But we have seen some opportunity," Goto said, adding that the partnership with MUFG would help it to broaden its customer base to include large companies. ($1 = 32.6100 baht) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)