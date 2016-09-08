BANGKOK, Sept 8 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
Thailand's fifth largest lender, said on Thursday it aimed for a
growth of 30 percent in new housing loans this year at 65
billion baht ($1.87 billion) on the back of strong demand from
home buyers.
Housing loan for the total industry is expected to grow 8-10
percent this year, Nathapol Luepromchai, Bank of Ayudhya's
executive vice president for mortgage loan, told a news
conference.
Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, is ranked third in the mortgage loan
market among commercial banks with a share of 10 percent in the
first half of this year, Nathapol said.
($1 = 34.6900 baht)
