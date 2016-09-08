* New housing loans almost double in H1
* Expects loan demand to recover in H2
* Industry's outstanding housing loan seen up 8-10 pct in
2016
(Adds details, comments about H2)
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Sept 8 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said on Thursday it aimed for a
growth of 30 percent in new housing loans this year at 65
billion baht ($1.87 billion) on the back of strong demand from
home buyers.
The bank aims to provide new mortgage loans of 50-70 billion
baht a year over the next few years, Executive Vice President
for mortgage loan Nathapol Luepromchai said at a news
conference, adding that government spending on infrastructure
projects and rising farm income should help boost demand for
housing products.
Household debts incurred under the government's first-car
scheme, which ended a few years ago, will gradually reduce and
that should boost purchasing power by September-end, he said.
The number of condominiums' transfer to buyers is likely to
increase in the second half, which should boost loan demand.
Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group (MUFG), is the third-biggest mortgage
loan provider with a share of 10 percent in the first half of
2016, Nathapol added.
The bank's rating was raised from last year's fourth
position after its new housing loans soared 95 percent in the
first half with outstanding loans rising 12.7 percent to 180
billion baht, Nathapol said.
Bank of Ayudhya competes with bigger rivals such as Siam
Commercial Bank and Krung Thai Bank.
It has joined six leading property developers to launch
attractive interest rate packages to lure buyers.
The outstanding housing loan for the total industry is
expected to grow 8-10 percent to 3.35 trillion baht this year,
while new loans are expected to rise 3-5 percent to about
560-610 billion baht, Nathapol said.
Bank of Ayudhya posted a 21 percent rise in net profit in
the second quarter due to a pickup in lending and strong demand
for corporates, mortgages and auto hire purchase
loans.
($1 = 34.6900 baht)
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)