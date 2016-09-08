* New housing loans almost double in H1

* Expects loan demand to recover in H2

* Industry's outstanding housing loan seen up 8-10 pct in 2016 (Adds details, comments about H2)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Sept 8 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said on Thursday it aimed for a growth of 30 percent in new housing loans this year at 65 billion baht ($1.87 billion) on the back of strong demand from home buyers.

The bank aims to provide new mortgage loans of 50-70 billion baht a year over the next few years, Executive Vice President for mortgage loan Nathapol Luepromchai said at a news conference, adding that government spending on infrastructure projects and rising farm income should help boost demand for housing products.

Household debts incurred under the government's first-car scheme, which ended a few years ago, will gradually reduce and that should boost purchasing power by September-end, he said.

The number of condominiums' transfer to buyers is likely to increase in the second half, which should boost loan demand.

Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), is the third-biggest mortgage loan provider with a share of 10 percent in the first half of 2016, Nathapol added.

The bank's rating was raised from last year's fourth position after its new housing loans soared 95 percent in the first half with outstanding loans rising 12.7 percent to 180 billion baht, Nathapol said.

Bank of Ayudhya competes with bigger rivals such as Siam Commercial Bank and Krung Thai Bank.

It has joined six leading property developers to launch attractive interest rate packages to lure buyers.

The outstanding housing loan for the total industry is expected to grow 8-10 percent to 3.35 trillion baht this year, while new loans are expected to rise 3-5 percent to about 560-610 billion baht, Nathapol said.

Bank of Ayudhya posted a 21 percent rise in net profit in the second quarter due to a pickup in lending and strong demand for corporates, mortgages and auto hire purchase loans. ($1 = 34.6900 baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)