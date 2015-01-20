BANGKOK Jan 20 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said on Tuesday its
fourth-quarter net profit surged more than threefold from a year
earlier due mainly to loan growth and lower loan loss
provisions.
Net profit jumped 289 percent to 3.97 billion baht ($121.2
million) for the October-December quarter from a year earlier,
in line with the mean 3.9 billion baht forecast by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the whole 2014, net profit rose 19 percent to 14.2
billion baht as loan grew 7.3 percent from a year earlier.
Bank of Ayudhya is 76.88 percent owned by Japan's Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).
($1 = 32.7700 Thai Baht)
