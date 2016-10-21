BANGKOK Oct 21 Bank of Ayudhya PCL,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said on Friday its quarterly
net profit rose 10.6 percent from a year earlier, boosted by
higher net interest income as a result of strong loan growth
from retail clients.
Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc, raised its 2016 loan target range
to 8 percent to 9 percent, from 5 percent to 6 percent, after
consolidating loans from Cambodia subsidiary Hattha Kaksekar Ltd
(HKL), it said in a statement.
In the first nine months of the year, the bank's lending
grew 7.7 percent, mainly due to an 11.2 percent jump in retail
customers after a broad-based expansion in auto hire-purchase,
mortgages, credit cards and personal loans, it said.
Excluding loans from the Cambodia unit, loans grew 6.6
percent, the bank said.
Bank of Ayudhya posted July-September net profit of 5.83
billion baht ($166 million), higher than the 4.9 billion baht of
a year earlier and the 5.53 billion baht average of four analyst
estimates in a Reuters poll.
At the end of September, non-performing loans fell to 2.10
percent of total loans, a new low since the Asian financial
crisis, versus 2.20 percent at the end of June.
The recent acquisition of HKL was a milestone for Bank of
Ayudhya, which has expanded into four Southeast Asian neighbours
- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam - said President and Chief
Executive Noriaki Goto.
After the earnings announcement, Bank of Ayudhya shares rose
as much as 2 percent to 36.75 baht, outperforming a 0.33 percent
rise in Thailand's main stock price index.
($1 = 35.1000 baht)
