JAKARTA Jan 25 Indonesia's state-controlled Bank Negara plans to raise around 4 trillion rupiah ($289.02 million) in negotiable certificate of deposits (NCDs) and bonds in 2016, its Chief Executive Achmad Baiquni told reporters on Monday.

The bank has proposed a plan for NCD issuance to Indonesia's banking regulator and is waiting for approval, said Panji Irawan, its treasury director, adding that the bond issuance would be after that. ($1 = 13,840.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)