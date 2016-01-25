BRIEF-Uniti Group says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock for about $450 mln
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
JAKARTA Jan 25 Indonesia's state-controlled Bank Negara plans to raise around 4 trillion rupiah ($289.02 million) in negotiable certificate of deposits (NCDs) and bonds in 2016, its Chief Executive Achmad Baiquni told reporters on Monday.
The bank has proposed a plan for NCD issuance to Indonesia's banking regulator and is waiting for approval, said Panji Irawan, its treasury director, adding that the bond issuance would be after that. ($1 = 13,840.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, normalized FFO for Common Stock and OP Unit holders was $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: