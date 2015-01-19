WARSAW Jan 19 The surge in the Swiss franc will
make it more difficult for General Electric to sell its
Polish Bank BPH to a domestic rival, the head of
Poland's regulator KNF said on Monday.
"If we were to decide on that today, we would not allow
(another Polish bank with a big portfolio of Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages) to take over BPH," Andrzej Jakubiak
told Reuters.
Jakubiak also said that Poland should wait at least three
months before taking decisions that could adress the problem of
Swiss franc, that unexpectedly rose last week to 4.3 zlotys from
3.6 zlotys.
"I think the period of minimum of three months is needed
before markets will get used to living with this situation," he
added.
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing
by Louise Heavens)