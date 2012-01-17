(Adds detail on bond yields)

ROME Jan 17 The temporary capital buffers banks are required to set up to bolster their capital positions against sovereign debt exposure will be revised at a European Council meeting in March, a Bank of Italy source said on Tuesday.

The revision will be made once the new European bailout fund is fully operational, a change which is expected to bring down bond yields from their current levels, according to the source.

The measures are designed to strengthen banks' capital positions as the sovereign debt crisis has worsened. They are aimed at ensuring banks can withstand unexpected shocks while keeping adequate levels of capital. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)