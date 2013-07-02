By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve
pledged to draft tough rules for Wall Street while shielding
smaller banks from some of the harshest impact of the global
Basel III capital rules it adopted on Tuesday.
The central bank voted in favor of the long-awaited U.S.
version of the global rules that require banks to use more
equity capital to fund their business, to make them more robust
after the 2007-09 credit meltdown.
It provided some flexibility to benefit the housing recovery
and smaller banks in its final rule, but said it would write
four new rules in the coming months to address concerns about
the risk the eight largest U.S. banks pose to the financial
system.
"The headline here is (that) community banks are getting
significant relief," said Allison Breault, an associate at law
firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in Brussels.
"The largest banking organizations are going to be subject
to even stricter requirements than they had originally
anticipated," she said.
The Basel III accord, named after the Swiss city that is
home to its overseer, the Bank for International Settlements,
was drawn up to make banks more stable in the wake of the worst
financial crisis since the Great Depression.
The pact, which will be phased in starting next year, will
force most banks to hold about three times as much top-quality
capital as is required under existing rules, to reduce their
risk and protect taxpayers from costly bailouts.
Analysts at Barclays said there were no major negative
surprises in the rules, and the KBW Bank Index of bank
stocks was up 0.6 percent in early afternoon trading in a market
that was slightly weaker overall.
Nearly 95 percent of banks with more than $10 billion in
total assets were already meeting the Fed's minimum requirement
of 7 percent common equity tier 1 capital, with a modest total
capital shortfall of $2.5 billion.
LITTLE TO CHEER
The final rule - which numbers 972 pages - drops a provision
from the original proposal that would have forced banks to set
aside more capital to fund their residential mortgage business.
"The mortgage industry ... fared incredibly well in the
final Basel III rulemaking," said Isaac Boltansky, a policy
analyst with Compass point Research and Trading, adding it was a
"significant win" for the mortgage industry.
Small banks can also opt out of a costly requirement that
would have forced them to adjust the value of securities in
their trading book on a frequent basis.
But the largest firms did not get any notable carveouts.
"For the biggest banks, there is little to cheer," said
Jaret Seiberg, a financial analyst at Guggenheim Partners, a
financial services firm.
The Fed said it was drafting four new rules that would go
beyond what the Basel accord called for, including a hard cap on
how much banks can borrow to fund their business, known as a
leverage ratio, and more capital surcharges.
There has been rising concern among U.S. politicians that
the Basel pact, which still allows banks to measure risk using
their own mathematical models, does not do enough to prevent a
repeat from the most recent crisis.
The Fed appears to have taken some of that on board, as
Daniel Tarullo, in charge of financial supervision at the Fed,
said bank regulators are working on four new rules for the
country's biggest banks in the coming months.
Much of the debate has focused on the leverage ratio, which
does not take into account banks' risk-weightings and is set at
3 percent in Basel, which many critics of Basel say makes it an
unambitious goal. Tarullo agreed.
"The Basel III leverage ratio seems to have been set too low
to be an effective counterpart to the combination of
risk-weighted capital measures that have been agreed
internationally," he said.
SYSTEMICALLY IMPORTANT
U.S. bank regulators are also working on a rule to address
risks in short-term wholesale funding, a rule on combined equity
and long-term debt, and a capital surcharge for banks that pose
a potential threat to the entire system.
These Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFI)
are: JP Morgan ; Citigroup ; Bank of America
; Wells Fargo ; Goldman Sachs ; Morgan
Stanley ; Bank of New York Mellon and State Street
.
Two other U.S. bank regulators - the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation - also must approve the Basel rules, which they had
proposed together with the Fed.
The OCC's head, Thomas Curry, said in a press release that
he intends to sign the rule next week. The FDIC has scheduled a
meeting for July 9, and will be the first to put out a proposed
rule for a bank leverage ratio.
The FDIC's second-in-command, Tom Hoenig, is an outspoken
critic of Basel III, which he says allows lenders to appear
well-capitalized when they are not.
He has said the rules are flawed because they give the banks
latitude to use complicated measurements of how risky their
loans are to determine the capital they must hold.
The Fed's final rule made no major changes to the timeline
with which the Basel rules will be introduced compared to the
proposed rule, nor to the minimum capital that banks need to
hold as a percentage of their total assets.