By Alex Chambers

LONDON, Oct 14 (IFR) - Can attempts to stop the euro zone debt crisis spiralling further out of control by boosting banks' capital be achieved without killing either the economy or private investors' appetite for financial institutions?

Now the European Commission has thrown its weight behind the IMF's push in September for a eurozone banking recapitalisation, forced recaps of European lenders appear inevitable. The question now becomes, how should they be done?

Even before EC president Jose Manuel Barroso's statement to the EU parliament on Thursday proposing a recapitalization, senior FIG bankers were arguing against pure equity injections that dilute existing shareholders.

"Banks will do everything to avoid taking government money: sell assets, reduce RWA, stop lending. Plus any bank would loath to raise equity at the current levels," said one banker.

It might not be that simple. Quite simply the world believes a Greek default is coming and it might be followed by others.

According to Goldman Sachs research, 50 of 91 European banks could fail a revised regulatory stress test with a combined short-fall of EUR139bn, and if the core Tier 1 capital ratio is set at 9% instead of 7% the gap could be EUR300bn.

When the US authorities stemmed American banks' downward spiral in 2008, the recapitalization was complemented by various liquidity provisions and asset price stabilization measures but ultimately by a regulatory threat that the state would inject capital if the private sector would not.

The majority of bankers who spoke to IFR believe some sort of repeat of the US experience is possible. A European version of TARP would entail banks being provided with capital via preferred shares and warrants.

Prefs would not be Basel 3 compliant but that need not be a bad thing as they would then clearly be seen as only temporary.

Later on, the injection could be followed by conversion into common stock or private equity raises.

This type of operation is clearly going to be an expensive exercise. Barroso said banks should first use private sources of capital, and threw a wild card into the mix by saying this should potentially include restructuring and conversion of debt to equity instruments.

Bondholders have warned that coercive liability management similar to what happened in Ireland, where Tier 1 investors suffered losses of up to 90% on their bonds, would be dangerous.

Barroso has said that, if necessary, national governments should provide support, and should this not be available, then recapitalisation should be funded via a loan from the EFSF.

Paul Achleitner, Allianz board member, is pushing for a transformation of the European Financial Stability Facility into a sovereign debt insurer.

This would dramatically increase the fire power of the Triple A EUR440bn fund without requiring another painful round of EU government approvals.

One banker likened this to an asset protection scheme (APS) of the type used to protect Royal Bank of Scotland after an initial state injection of capital had proved insufficient.

"The capital benefit from the APS because of the reduction of risk weighting is immense," he said.

Furthermore, structured carefully, under Eurostat rules the APS would appear on states' balance sheets only when actual losses occur.

The APS concept is also behind various bad-bank plans used for ABN, LBBW, BayernLB, KBC and UBS, although Eurostat's accounting treatment is different in that circumstance because assets are transferred in a bad bank.

The Allianz idea would only guarantee new issuance. Whether existing sovereign debt would benefit or be shunned because investors consider it subordinated is an open question but hitherto APS schemes have only supported existing portfolios.

There are big questions whether it's possible to recapitalize banks via traditional mechanisms without destabilizing markets further as this would imply that sovereign debt does not possess the risk-free status it had previously been assumed to hold.

And there is no certainty on timing, size or the source of losses due to sovereign exposure. Ideally this uncertainty needs to be eliminated and attempting to calculate the quantum risks sending the wrong signals about the size of the problem and the ways to reduce it.

Most importantly, there is little political appetite for further injections of capital that cost the taxpayer money, but this needs to be weighed against the requirement for demand from equity and fixed income investors.

"There needs to be a limit to excessive dilution, and second, bondholders cannot feel they are being overly hit," said one banker.

Given this, another option that some have considered is the issuance of a form of contingent capital which might convert into capital at times of stress, although pre-emption rights might make it difficult to execute. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, additional reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Julian Baker and Matt Davies)