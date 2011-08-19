LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - Further clarity emerged this week as to what regulators will require from banks to make bank capital instruments compliant under Basel 3 when Canada released its rules on non-viability contingent capital.

However, while the release provided clues on how regulators will define non-viability, the implications for Europe are not obvious while current market conditions would make any issuance extremely difficult, if not impossible.

"Canada is first out of the blocks on providing guidance to its institutions on how to incorporate non-viability within Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments," said Sean Richardson co-head of hybrid structuring at JP Morgan. "While there is not necessarily a direct read-through to Europe, everyone will look at OSFI's approach - it's certainly a key data point."

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI) released its guidelines this week and the Australian regulator is expected to follow soon with its rules. The OSFI release follows a consultation process that started at the beginning of the year.

Under the new OSFI rules, in order to qualify as regulatory capital, all non-common Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments will have to have in their terms and conditions "a clause requiring a full and permanent conversion into common shares of the institution upon a trigger event."

The regulator appears to favour the conversion of the instruments into common shares rather than a principal write-off, something fixed income investors would prefer.

LIQUIDITY TRIGGER

The trigger events can either be the declaration by the Superintendent of Financial Institutions that an institution has ceased [operations] or is about to cease, or a capital injection, or equivalent support from the federal government.

OSFI defines "equivalent support" as either something which enhances an institution's risk-based capital ratio or funding provided on terms other than normal terms and conditions.

"This is a very well articulated piece and it should come as no surprise that the concept of non-viability is being developed so as to cover a lot of scenarios," said Ryan O'Grady, head of EMEA syndicate at JP Morgan. "The OSFI paper confirms a growing perception in the market that to be seen as viable, a bank will need to be able to fund itself using conventional means. Extending non-viability triggers to encompass liquidity will ensure regulators have a lot of scope to get ahead of a failing bank".

Market participants also welcomed the fact that under OSFI rules, the conversion of existing instruments would only happen if existing shareholders were significantly diluted.

"In many ways, OSFI is taking a pragmatic approach regarding the treatment of creditors in relation to shareholders and it is positive to see that the framework is trying to respect the insolvency hierarchy," said Nik Dhanani, head of capital solutions at HSBC.

Canada has gone first, but the wait continues in Europe. While the Capital Requirement Directive 4 was released in July, many of the technical details of the kind of features bank capital instruments will need to include have been left to the European Banking Authority, which has until January 2013 to define many concepts, including non-viability.

European banks have been reluctant to issue bank capital instruments for fear that they will not comply with future rules. However, capital solutions specialists estimate that the market for such instruments could be in excess of EUR600bn once issuance gets started again.

(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Ciara Linnane)