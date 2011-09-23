* Issuance volumes lowest since 2003

* Investors' appetite for new style instruments still in question

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - Slow regulatory progress and investors' mistrust in new capital instruments being developed could dash bank issuers' hopes the market will fully reopen, preventing them from refinancing billions of outstanding instruments just as scrutiny on capitalisation levels has intensified.

FIG originators and borrowers are now pinning their hopes on 2012 being a better year for bank capital than 2011 has been so far, as issuance volumes of Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments have collapsed to less than USD200bn, the lowest since 2003.

Equity capital markets took up some of the slack earlier on this year, but difficult conditions have meant that investment banks are no longer willing to underwrite rights issues, leaving banks with few options to boost their capital levels.

This is particularly worrying given that calls to increase European banks' capital positions have been getting louder over the summer on fears that a Greek default and its potential contagious impact on other peripheral sovereigns could seriously dent balance sheets.

"Lack of issuance in the bank capital market has been one of the themes of 2011 and it is fair to say that it is likely to remain a theme into 2012," said David Marks, chairman of FIG DCM at JP Morgan.

"The lack of regulatory certainty significantly impacted bank issuance and while we move towards the Holy Grail of clarity at glacial speed, we are still in a position where many issuers don't want to take requalification risk and investors have become increasingly sceptical of banks. In fact, the delayed process has done much to limit recapitalization of the banking system at a time when market conditions were conducive."

PRESSING CALLS

Not only are banks' capitalisation levels a concern, but there are also worries about what they will do to manage upcoming calls of outstanding instruments.

"There are a lot of Lower Tier 2 transactions coming up for call in the coming months and it's possible that there is some supply as issuers seek to refinance these calls," said Marks.

"For national champions in particular, extending deals is still an obnoxious course of action, even though the cost of replacing these instruments is high and challenging given the market backdrop."

Investors have warned that banks' stance might change, despite them choosing to call a number of deals this year.

Banks have generally feared that not calling a deal and not adhering to convention would damage their reputation and make future access to the markets more difficult.

"They have done so even though it hasn't made sense economically. However, this may change if we get into a more severe funding freeze," said Roger Doig, credit analyst at Schroders.

As recently as yesterday, UniCredit announced that it would call a EUR650m Lower Tier 2 due on October 21 .

Doig estimates that over EUR70bn of subordinated debt was issued in 2006 by European banks and another EUR54bn in 2007, much of which will be coming up for call soon.

"For some banks, it would be difficult to refinance some of the bonds that are coming up for call given that they don't even have access to senior funding, let alone subordinated," said Standard Life's FIG credit analyst Andrew Fraser.

He added that the market could see a return to liability management trades as banks seek to capitalise on some of their subordinated debt trading at a discount to par. As many as four exercises have been announced in recent weeks. .

WHAT REPLACEMENT?

Regulators are pushing for new bank capital instruments to be more loss-absorbing and have removed a lot of investor friendly features such as coupon step-ups at call dates, which could reduce investors' appetite for the product.

"Going forward, the assumption is that anything that is subordinated will have some form of loss-absorption through conversion, haircut or coupons being turned off whether it's additional Tier 1 or Tier 2," said Standard Life's Fraser.

"Whether we invest in these instruments will very much depend on the structure of these instruments. The removal of features such as dividend pushers is negative from a debt investor point of view."

Bankers believe that issuers will stick to old-style structures for as long as possible.

"Supply, when it comes, will more than likely be in old-style Lower Tier 2 format", said Ryan O'Grady, head of EMEA syndicate at JP Morgan.

"I don't think we'll see non-viability language included in bond documentation as it is not yet finalized in Europe and there is no investor appetite to accept any form of substitution of variation language that might allow it to be inserted at a later point," he said.

Only Canada and Australia have defined the concept of how bondholders will have to bear losses before the state will come to banks' aid.

O'Grady said that even if deals do not explicitly include non-viability language, this would, in all likelihood, be captured by states' resolution regimes as they get implemented.

TIER 1 IN QUESTION

While Lower Tier 2 is the more pressing problem right now, what happens to hybrid Tier 1 deals will move up the agenda in the coming months as banks again will have to decide what to do with outstanding deals.

Daniel Bell, head of DCM new product development at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said that banks would aim to issue additional Tier 1 as soon as they can get regulatory sign-off. "The problem in Europe is that so many parties need to agree, unlike Australia and Canada where the regulators can move faster," he said.

"Being optimistic, perhaps it will be helpful for Europe as the new instruments issued from other jurisdictions help the market understand the new features. With examples out there, European banks might benefit from greater investor awareness."

However, investors warn that the new features in new Tier 1 instruments could limit the depth of the market.

"While the language of the bonds can include a call, there will be no additional spread giving an incentive to call and from an institutional investor point of view, we can't touch these instruments. These are purely cyclical instruments," said Schroders' Doig. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)