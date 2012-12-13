* European regulators may seek new stop-gap capital rules
* New proposals could erode capital value of existing Tier 2
By Aimee Donnellan and Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - European banks hoping to boost
capital through issuance of Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt
next year could be in store for a blow if market talk that
regulators could contractually impose losses on holders of these
instruments prove correct.
EU member states and the European Parliament are negotiating
tougher bank capital rules on Thursday. The meeting, which began
at 0930 GMT in Strasbourg, aims to reach an agreement on how to
put the Basel III framework into European Union law and could
see banks being required to introduce contractual
loss-absorption features from January 1 2013.
Under the Basel guidelines agreed in January 2011, all
classes of capital instruments issued by banks need to fully
absorb losses at the point of non-viability before taxpayers are
exposed to losses.
The Basel Committee agreed that these requirements could be
met through a statutory resolution regime as long as it produced
an equivalent outcome to a contractual approach.
Bankers had been hoping that the introduction of the
European Crisis Management Directive (CMD) in 2015 - which will
introduce a European wide resolution regime and thereby capture
all outstanding bank capital instruments - would be enough to
satisfy the global regulator.
However, a report published in July by the Basel Committee
Banking Supervision (BCBS) highlighted Europe as one of the
jurisdictions failing to comply with some of Basel's
requirements and it looks like lawmakers are now seeking to
remedy this.
APOCALYPTIC SCENARIO
Despite the clear Basel guidelines and countries like Canada
opting for the contractual instead of statutory route, the
response from some bankers to the proposals for contractual loss
obligations was apocalyptic.
"The problem with going for a contractual clause is that,
should a bank run into trouble before the CMD is implemented,
then holders of Tier 2 debt could be hit first and it would be
easier to wipe them out," said a banker.
"This will completely reprice Tier 2 as banks will be forced
to re-evaluate their capital levels once again."
Others bankers, however, said banks should be able to issue
new Tier 2 bonds with these required features without onerous
premiums.
Investors have already proved their willingness to increase
their exposure to riskier instruments, including total loss,
high-trigger contingent capital issued like a USD3bn deal issue
by Barclays, some pointed out.
"In the near term, yes, there is fractionally more risk. But
an investor would not buy Tier 2 bonds from a bank they think is
going to go bust in the next couple of years anyway," one banker
said.
Even so, such a rule change will have ramifications for
European issuers which have raised over USD33.5bn equivalent of
Tier 2 debt year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters data,
having grown tired of waiting for regulatory clarity.
The market consensus was that as long Tier 2 bonds complied
with all of the Basel requirements with the exception of
loss-absorption at the point of non-viability, they would count
fully as regulatory capital.
Now those instruments issued up until January 1 2013, which
do not include these contractual features, could now be captured
in Basel's transitional arrangements instead.
That effectively means that, overall, they will lose 10% of
their capital value per annum - a blow for those banks that bit
the bullet.
Should Europe agree on the proposals, it could also put
another nail in the coffin for Additional Tier 1 capital, which
banks have not felt confident to issue due to unclear regulatory
and tax treatment of the capital instruments.
Industry estimates are that over the course of the next few
years as much as EUR200bn of Tier 2 debt could potentially hit
the market. Once rules governing Additional Tier 1 are clearer,
issuance could be as large as EUR150bn.
PREMIUM JUSTIFIED
The new proposals, if implemented, would mean that if a bank
reaches the point of non-viability, then the principal either
has to be written off or converted into equity.
As that carries significantly higher risks, investors will
want to be compensated.
"Investors have been saying that if an instrument were to
include a contractual term for a writedown ahead of the statute
being introduced then there should be a cost implication for the
issuer," another banking source said.
That extra cost was justified for two main reasons. The
first was the likely negative impact on the ratings of the
instrument due to the higher loss risks, while there are also
question marks about whether the instruments would be
deliverable into subordinated CDS contracts, the banker added.
However, unless the premium was too onerous, then issuers
would still likely want to issue Tier 2 as they need to raise
capital.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Natalie Harrison, Editing by
Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)