By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - Denmark's shock decision to
reprimand Danske Bank for the way it calculates risk-weighted
assets has not only left the bank with a potential capital hole
of DKK8bn (EUR1.07bn), but has also raised fears that other
banks may be similarly exposed.
Under the new orders announced by the Danish FSA on Monday,
Danske Bank's risk-weighted assets would rise, leading to an
increase in capital requirements and meaning the bank would have
to set aside more cash to cover its corporate exposures.
Bankers are now expecting Swedish and Norwegian regulators
to take similar action, which could leave the region's banks
with insufficient capital that would need to be replenished
either through new equity or subordinated bond issuance.
Nordic regulators are among the toughest in Europe, but they
also allow for some of the lowest risk weightings in the region.
"Investors and regulators have been concerned about the
level of risk weighting of assets across Europe for some time,"
said Daniel Bell, head of EMEA DCM capital products at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"A floor on residential mortgage risk weights has already
been imposed in Sweden and Norway, so it's not surprising to see
another regulator querying internal models."
A broader regional crackdown to help remedy that has already
begun. Last month, Sweden's regulator introduced a 15% risk
weighting floor for mortgages, while Norway is considering
imposing a 35% floor.
BAD TIMING
Danske's total capital ratio was 21.6% at the end of the
first quarter, but that would fall to around 19.1% under the new
requirements. Its Core Tier 1 ratio, meanwhile, was 15.1% at the
end of the first quarter, compared to the minimum 9% that is
required by the European Banking Authority.
Although its capital levels are still among the highest in
Europe, its shares tumbled nearly 6% as the bank warned it may
not be able to pay its 2013 dividend in full.
Other issuers - including UniCredit, BBVA and UBS - have
easily raised similar amounts to Danske's EUR1bn capital needs
in recent weeks via subordinated bond issues, but the timing for
Danske is far from ideal.
It follows a 75bp widening in the iTraxx Subordinated index
to more than 250bp in the past six weeks and a sell-off in cash
bonds that has made investors more nervous about the product.
"Politicians don't seem to realise that they are asking
banks to raise capital across the board at a time when investors
are wary of buying the product," said a London-based DCM banker.
BBVA's USD1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond, for example, fell
to 94.50 from a high of 104.50, although Danske's last capital
deal - a USD1bn 25NC5 Tier 2 bond issued last September - has
been fairly resilient and is still bid above par.
LACK OF COHESION
The implications for European banks could be even more
far-reaching, bankers warn, and a lack of cohesion in risk
weighting across the region is now being addressed by
regulators.
An asset review is expected ahead of the EBA stress tests
scheduled for 2014, and is aimed at creating a level playing
field for banks in Europe and to boost the credibility of the
tests.
"Risk weights in the stronger EU countries tend to be lower
than in the weaker ones, and with the announced asset quality
review we could see some further regulatory action in other
jurisdictions, possibly starting in the north and spreading
south," said Bell.
In the UK, in-depth asset quality reviews have already taken
place, and so some banks may be spared further regulatory
reviews.
In Germany, however, banks have particularly low risk
weightings, with Deutsche Bank thought to have some of the
lowest.
GOOD NEWS FOR INVESTORS
It is not all bad news though, especially for investors in
banks' old-style Tier 1 instruments.
In many cases, the coupons on these bonds effectively step
down at their call dates because interest rates have fallen so
sharply since the bonds were sold. For issuers, this means the
instruments have provided a cheap form of debt that they have
been reluctant to call.
Now that regulators deem those instruments to be inefficient
capital, issuers will be less concerned about cost and more
focused on how to remedy the unexpected shortfall.
"We hope other regulators follow a similar line, but for the
moment the process of creating a level playing field for
European banks is painfully slow," said a London-based portfolio
manager.
