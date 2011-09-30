LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Holders of subordinated bank debt issued by European banks could be in authorities' firing line if governments are forced to inject capital into the banks, market participants warned this week. While financial indices rallied on suggestions that governments were getting closer to shoring up banks' balance sheets, a repeat of 2008-2009 where bond holders escaped largely unscathed is unlikely.

"I hope this rally is not another dead-cat bounce but the reason why I am yet to be convinced is because the rally we are seeing is on the back of the rumour that there may be state intervention in the banks," said Andy Young, head of FIG syndicate at Credit Suisse.

"It is a sign of how distressed certain asset prices have got that we have seen a rally on the back of news that the state may intervene. While bank recapitalisation may be necessary, for bank capital investors, it's fraught with danger."

He added that any potential state injection would be difficult to reconcile with bondholders not experiencing any type of burden-sharing, given the rhetoric from regulators across the globe since 2008.

"Going forward, Ireland will look like a gift-horse," Young said. "They gave Irish banks' tier-one holders 20 cents to the dollar and that's unlikely to happen again."

Another head of FIG syndicate echoed this view. "No one knows what form any state injection may take. Would it be preference shares, would it be equity, would it be hybrid tier one? Who knows," he said. "There is no certainty as to where [a bondholder] might end up in the pecking order and given the discussions on bail-ins and burden-sharing generally, it's difficult for investors to commit in size to the asset-class and not a surprise that they are keener than ever to buy securities with assets backing them."

THIS TIME IT WILL BE DIFFERENT

While Markit's senior and subordinated indices rallied over the past week, the sub index lagged behind and was 13% tighter over the week versus just under 20% for the senior index.

Bondholders by and large benefited from the government injections in 2008 and 2009 and authorities were only able to enforce burden-sharing in limited cases, mainly through the imposition of restrictions on coupon payments or through preventing issuers from calling outstanding deals.

However, regulators have spent the last three years trying to make sure that it does not happen again and that coupon write-downs and real loss-absorption is possible in future.

"What a capital injection does in terms of potential coupon payments is a big debating point," said the head of FIG syndicate. "If we see individual intervention, it would support a coupon suspension."

Already, various resolution regimes have been introduced in Germany, the UK, Ireland and Denmark. In the case of the latter, there have been two examples of bondholders being bailed-in.

Meanwhile, the European Commission is set to release proposals for a Europe-wide bail-in framework in mid-November.

A draft obtained by Reuters earlier this month makes it very clear what regulators are trying to achieve.

"Members states should ensure that additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments that are recognised as regulatory capital fully absorb losses at the point of non-viability of the issuing institutions before taxpayers are exposed to loss," the draft says.

"Accordingly, resolution authorities should be required at that point to write down those instruments in full or convert them to equity, before any other resolution action is taken. Such write-down or conversion should also be carried out before any public sector injection of capital, or equivalent extraordinary public financial support, to an institution, where the institution would become non-viable without such financial support."

RESTORING CONFIDENCE

But though investors welcomed the news of potential bank recapitalisation, they warned that burden-sharing would be dangerous.

"Since the objective of any recapitalisation is to generate confidence in the system and bring investors back to the market, then any injection would have to be investor friendly," said Satish Pulle, portfolio manager at European Credit Management.

"Whether we will see that is a different question and we will have to wait and see. Right now, the levels tell you that the market is still making up its mind about it. Hopefully, Europe will follow the US example and we will see recapitalisation followed by the implementation of new legislation, and not the other way around."

He added that backtracking by Ireland and Denmark on harsh resolution regimes showed that now was not the time to implement this type of framework and that it should only be done when the system is strong.

His view was echoed by Folkert Jan van der Veer, senior bank analyst at Cairn Capital.

"It is difficult for politicians to accept another round of European-wide state capital injections at the expense of tax payers without further burden sharing for bondholders," he said.

"[But] if the threats we have at the moment are systemic, I don't think wiping out the bondholders is the solution if the idea is to restore confidence in the system. If everyone is wiped out, who will invest again? In practice, we think resolution schemes are more effective tools to deal with idiosyncratic risks than dealing with a systemic crisis. European governments should, therefore, be careful with applying resolution schemes."

FORCED RESTRUCTURING

What state capital injections means in terms of forced restructuring is also in question. A change in the European Commission crisis framework at the end of last year states that "as of January 1st 2011, every bank requiring state support in the form of capital or impaired asset measures will have to submit a restructuring plan."

Previously, a restructuring plan only had to be submitted if the injection was in excess of 2% of risk-weighted assets.

"So if the big French banks do get more government capital now, that could in theory trigger a restructuring plan," said John Raymond, FIG analyst at CreditSights. "We're not sure about this, but there might be a way to avoid it if the provision of capital can be described as routine, i.e. the state acting like any other shareholder to make an investment in a going concern. They might argue again - as they did last time around - that the banks comply with all the regulatory ratios and do not need the capital to survive, but are only getting it to ensure they can keep financing the French economy. After the 2008/2009 capital injections, this meant that they did not even have to submit viability plans."

He added that another way of getting around this would be for the rules to get waived temporarily across the EU, if a lot of banks were being forced to take capital that they didn't immediately need or even want. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Matthew Davies)