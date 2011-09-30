LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Holders of subordinated bank debt
issued by European banks could be in authorities' firing line if
governments are forced to inject capital into the banks, market
participants warned this week. While financial indices rallied
on suggestions that governments were getting closer to shoring
up banks' balance sheets, a repeat of 2008-2009 where bond
holders escaped largely unscathed is unlikely.
"I hope this rally is not another dead-cat bounce but the
reason why I am yet to be convinced is because the rally we are
seeing is on the back of the rumour that there may be state
intervention in the banks," said Andy Young, head of FIG
syndicate at Credit Suisse.
"It is a sign of how distressed certain asset prices have
got that we have seen a rally on the back of news that the
state may intervene. While bank recapitalisation may be
necessary, for bank capital investors, it's fraught with
danger."
He added that any potential state injection would be
difficult to reconcile with bondholders not experiencing any
type of burden-sharing, given the rhetoric from regulators
across the globe since 2008.
"Going forward, Ireland will look like a gift-horse," Young
said. "They gave Irish banks' tier-one holders 20 cents to the
dollar and that's unlikely to happen again."
Another head of FIG syndicate echoed this view. "No one
knows what form any state injection may take. Would it be
preference shares, would it be equity, would it be hybrid tier
one? Who knows," he said. "There is no certainty as to where [a
bondholder] might end up in the pecking order and given the
discussions on bail-ins and burden-sharing generally, it's
difficult for investors to commit in size to the asset-class and
not a surprise that they are keener than ever to buy securities
with assets backing them."
THIS TIME IT WILL BE DIFFERENT
While Markit's senior and subordinated indices rallied over
the past week, the sub index lagged behind and was 13% tighter
over the week versus just under 20% for the senior index.
Bondholders by and large benefited from the government
injections in 2008 and 2009 and authorities were only able to
enforce burden-sharing in limited cases, mainly through the
imposition of restrictions on coupon payments or through
preventing issuers from calling outstanding deals.
However, regulators have spent the last three years trying
to make sure that it does not happen again and that coupon
write-downs and real loss-absorption is possible in future.
"What a capital injection does in terms of potential coupon
payments is a big debating point," said the head of FIG
syndicate. "If we see individual intervention, it would support
a coupon suspension."
Already, various resolution regimes have been introduced in
Germany, the UK, Ireland and Denmark. In the case of the latter,
there have been two examples of bondholders being bailed-in.
Meanwhile, the European Commission is set to release
proposals for a Europe-wide bail-in framework in mid-November.
A draft obtained by Reuters earlier this month makes it very
clear what regulators are trying to achieve.
"Members states should ensure that additional Tier 1 and
Tier 2 instruments that are recognised as regulatory capital
fully absorb losses at the point of non-viability of the issuing
institutions before taxpayers are exposed to loss," the draft
says.
"Accordingly, resolution authorities should be required at
that point to write down those instruments in full or convert
them to equity, before any other resolution action is taken.
Such write-down or conversion should also be carried out before
any public sector injection of capital, or equivalent
extraordinary public financial support, to an institution, where
the institution would become non-viable without such financial
support."
RESTORING CONFIDENCE
But though investors welcomed the news of potential bank
recapitalisation, they warned that burden-sharing would be
dangerous.
"Since the objective of any recapitalisation is to generate
confidence in the system and bring investors back to the market,
then any injection would have to be investor friendly," said
Satish Pulle, portfolio manager at European Credit Management.
"Whether we will see that is a different question and we
will have to wait and see. Right now, the levels tell you that
the market is still making up its mind about it. Hopefully,
Europe will follow the US example and we will see
recapitalisation followed by the implementation of new
legislation, and not the other way around."
He added that backtracking by Ireland and Denmark on harsh
resolution regimes showed that now was not the time to implement
this type of framework and that it should only be done when the
system is strong.
His view was echoed by Folkert Jan van der Veer, senior bank
analyst at Cairn Capital.
"It is difficult for politicians to accept another round of
European-wide state capital injections at the expense of tax
payers without further burden sharing for bondholders," he said.
"[But] if the threats we have at the moment are systemic, I
don't think wiping out the bondholders is the solution if the
idea is to restore confidence in the system. If everyone is
wiped out, who will invest again? In practice, we think
resolution schemes are more effective tools to deal with
idiosyncratic risks than dealing with a systemic crisis.
European governments should, therefore, be careful with applying
resolution schemes."
FORCED RESTRUCTURING
What state capital injections means in terms of forced
restructuring is also in question. A change in the European
Commission crisis framework at the end of last year states that
"as of January 1st 2011, every bank requiring state support in
the form of capital or impaired asset measures will have to
submit a restructuring plan."
Previously, a restructuring plan only had to be submitted if
the injection was in excess of 2% of risk-weighted assets.
"So if the big French banks do get more government capital
now, that could in theory trigger a restructuring plan," said
John Raymond, FIG analyst at CreditSights. "We're not sure about
this, but there might be a way to avoid it if the provision of
capital can be described as routine, i.e. the state acting like
any other shareholder to make an investment in a going concern.
They might argue again - as they did last time around - that the
banks comply with all the regulatory ratios and do not need the
capital to survive, but are only getting it to ensure they can
keep financing the French economy. After the 2008/2009 capital
injections, this meant that they did not even have to submit
viability plans."
He added that another way of getting around this would be
for the rules to get waived temporarily across the EU, if a lot
of banks were being forced to take capital that they didn't
immediately need or even want.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Matthew Davies)