* Investors place more than USD35bn of orders for top
European bank capital
* Growing market offers clearer pricing guidelines
* Volatility potential threat to asset class
By Danielle Robinson and Helene Durand
LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - Barclays and Credit Suisse laid to
rest any doubts about the strength of global investor demand for
Additional Tier 1 capital from European banks when they
attracted the US dollar equivalent of more than USD35bn of
demand for their bonds in the past week.
Barclays, fresh from its blowout USD2bn 8.25% perpetual
non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 in November, became the
first bank to show that the market in euros for the equity-like
securities is as deep as that in US dollars.
The offering attracted an impressive EUR12bn of orders for a
EUR1bn 8.00% perpetual non-call seven.
Meanwhile, an avalanche of USD19bn of orders descended upon
Credit Suisse for its USD2.25bn 7.5% perpetual non-call 10-year
AT1.
Together they proved demand for the high-risk securities has
expanded beyond what many thought possible.
As recently as September, Banco Popular issued just EUR500m
of a perp non-call five Additional Tier 1 on EUR1.5bn of demand,
while Credit Agricole issued a USD1bn 20-year non-call five CoCo
Tier 2 that only found around USD250m of US investor interest.
"Previously the question was: can it be done? Now the
question is: how much can be done?" said Chris Tuffey, head of
European debt syndicate in London at Credit Suisse.
The size and strength of the global investor base for such
securities had been one of the greatest sources of concern for
European bank treasurers, as they stare at the mountain of AT1
capital they need to sell in order to comply with Basel III
capital and leverage ratio requirements.
According to analysts at JP Morgan, based on a peer group of
25 European banks, total issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital
is likely to reach EUR31bn in 2014.
But the stable interest rate backdrop and the fact that
these securities are being sold at levels usually seen on Triple
C rated junk bonds are pushing investors from across the world
to take on the paper.
Investor interest was also helped by clarification of
European Capital Requirement Regulation rules, and the kind of
structures allowed under each jurisdiction.
"We now have the clarity that we need to build this critical
asset class for the European banking sector," said Steven
Penketh, managing director in Group Treasury at Barclays.
The rising number of AT1 transactions is another factor that
has helped investor interest, as the product becomes more
familiar.
In late November Nationwide issued GBP500m perpetual Core
Capital Deferred Shares, while BBVA, Banco Popular, Societe
Generale, Barclays and Credit Suisse now all have outstanding
AT1 securities. The product has now been issued in US dollars,
euros and Swiss francs.
"A year and a half ago it was much more difficult to trade
in and out of these things," said a FIG banker in New York.
"But now you have a bigger universe of deals to play with,
so that means you can make assumptions on what is the cheapest
among them and profit from dislocations in the market."
DIFFERENT STROKES
Price discovery has also improved for different features in
AT1 transactions.
AT1 securities from UK banks have to convert to equity if a
bank's common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratio drops
below 7%, and dividend payments on the AT1 securities can be
stopped at a bank's discretion, without having to halt equity
dividends at the same time.
Credit Suisse's AT1s, on the other hand, have a much lower
trigger - 5.125% - as well as dividend stoppers, but are
permanently written down if the trigger is tripped.
European investors clearly prefer the equity conversion
feature.
"Having the equity conversion structure [as opposed to a
permanent write-down] helped to build incremental demand from
European investors," said Penketh.
"This is more a volume driver as opposed to a pricing
advantage at present. When the market has matured, we would
expect these contrasting structural features to be assessed on a
relative value basis, generating a clear pricing differential."
US investors, in contrast, value the dividend stopper -
which helped Credit Suisse price at its AT1s last week at 7.5%
versus the 8.25% on the Barclays' US dollar AT1 in November.
"Our concern with these kinds of securities is not always
the buffer to the trigger, but the buffer to the coupon being
turned off at the discretion of the bank," said Jim Switzer,
global head of credit trading at Alliance Bernstein in New York.
"These banks don't want to turn the coupons off if it means
they have to also stop paying dividends on equity, so having the
dividend stopper in a deal is very valuable to us."
Hedge funds still dominate some trades - about half of
Nationwide's deal, for instance, about a third was sold to
hedgies - but Barclays and Credit Suisse found solid recurring
interest among 10 to 15 top global asset managers - in both US
dollars and euros.
Incremental demand has built especially in euros, although
Germany and the Netherlands could do with some investor
development, say bankers.
In the Barclays euro trade, fund managers took 61%, hedge
funds 21%, private banks 9%, insurance/pension funds 5%, banks
2% and others 2%.
In the US more traditional fixed income investors are
treating the recent US Tier 1 and 2 CoCos like high-yield bonds.
"There's a lot of high-yield investors getting their hands
around these structures," said one US investor. "These AT1s are
offering Triple C yields for what we don't consider to be Triple
C risk."
The trades have been priced to perform. "They have to leave
meat on the bone to get people to buy it and own it," said one
market participant in New York.
CONTINUING RUSH
The rush in both euros and US dollar AT1s is expected to
continue in the months to come, as banks anxiously work to get
ahead of the inevitable return of rate volatility.
US bank capital Tier 1 securities were the worst performing
fixed income asset class from May to September when Fed tapering
fears were at fever pitch.
The fixed-to-floating structures, however, have shown an
ability to recover lost ground and with the AT1s offering a
50bp-90bp pickup in yield versus US bank perpetual preferreds,
US investors feel they have adequate cushion against any credit
spread widening if bond prices plunge gain in tandem with rate
rises.
"If you expect spreads to tighten as banks continue to
improve their balance sheets and if the AT1 is priced with a
high enough reset rate at the back-end to alleviate extension
risk, then theoretically the securities should still hold their
value in a steadily rising rate environment," one investor said.