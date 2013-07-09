By Emily Stephenson and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, July 9 The eight biggest U.S. banks
will need to hold twice as much equity capital as required
globally under a new rule launched by U.S. regulators on
Tuesday, intended to protect taxpayers from any future costly
bailouts.
The rule, launched by the country's three main banking
regulators, would impose a so-called leverage ratio, a hard cap
on how much banks can borrow to fund their business, requiring
them to hold equity capital equal to 6 percent of total assets.
The global capital accord known as Basel III, named after
the Swiss city that is home to overseer Bank of International
Settlements, sets a leverage ratio of 3 percent, which critics
say is unambitious.
"A three percent minimum supplementary leverage ratio would
not have appreciably mitigated the growth in leverage ... in the
years preceding the recent crisis," Martin Gruenberg, who heads
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, said at a public meeting on
Tuesday.
The banks would have until January 2018 to meet the new
requirements. FDIC staffers said it should not be difficult for
the megabanks to hit the targets, but bank groups warned that
the heightened levels could harm the economic recovery.
Banks balked last week when the Federal Reserve laid out
plans for future rules that will further rein in Wall Street,
including a capital surcharge for the biggest banks.
The eight banks subject to the new rules are JPMorgan Chase
& Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp,
Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan
Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon Corp and State
Street Corp.
Some European countries have also started telling banks to
hold more capital than the minimum levels. In Britain,
regulators warned Barclays they would not accept any
plans to restrict lending after telling it to ramp up its
leverage ratio to 3 percent, from 2.5 percent now.
And the Swiss National Bank has told Credit Suisse
and UBS they must cut debt levels that still top
international rivals. Both banks reported a leverage ratio of
3.8 percent at the end of the first quarter, below the 4.3
percent regulators want to see by 2019.
BEYOND BASEL
Forcing banks to draw more funding from equity capital and
rely less on borrowed capital has been a pillar of regulators'
efforts to make the lenders sturdier after the devastating
2007-2009 financial crisis.
Under Basel III, which is being adopted across the world,
banks must ramp up their capital buffers, but reform advocates
and some U.S. politicians have pressured regulators to do more,
saying the global rules can easily be gamed.
That is because Basel III allows banks to measure the risk
in loans and exposure in other complex financial instruments by
using their own mathematical models. A leverage ratio does not
allow such risk weightings.
The U.S. plan was proposed simultaneously by the country's
three main banking regulators: the FDIC, the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve.
In the plan, the 6 percent ratio applies to the banking
units insured by the FDIC.
The regulators also proposed a leverage ratio of 5 percent
for holding companies that own the insured banks and also
include far more risky investment banking activities.
Sheila Bair, a former head of the FDIC who now leads the
think tank, Systemic Risk Council, applauded the move to tougher
leverage constraints. But she said the weaker requirements for
bank holding companies were disappointing.
"Weaker capital rules for securities and other nonbank
affiliates were a source of system instability during the
crisis," Bair said in a statement. "We hope the regulators will
strengthen and align bank holding company capital requirements
with those applicable to banks before finalizing these rules."
HITTING TARGETS
Almost all of the big banks are expected to meet the 5
percent ratio by the end of 2017, suggesting the rule won't
force banks to have to return to investors and engage in sudden
share sales, an FDIC staffer said.
"Any shortfalls can easily be reached", said bank analyst
Gerard Cassidy of RBC Capital Markets.
Banks would have needed to raise $89 billion to meet the 6
percent ratio if the rule had been in place as of the third
quarter of 2012, the FDIC said.
Banks can boost their leverage ratio by raising equity - for
instance by retaining earnings - or reducing exposure to loans
or other assets. Estimates for the ratios vary, depending on
what analysts factor into the equation, making it difficult to
determine how closely banks adhere to the targets.
Analysts, on average, estimate leverage ratios at 4.6
percent for Morgan Stanley; 5.1 percent for Citigroup; 5.3
percent for JPMorgan Chase; 5.7 percent for Goldman and Bank of
America Corp; and 7.5 percent for Wells Fargo.
Tim Pawlenty, president of industry group Financial Services
Roundtable, said the proposal could harm the larger economy and
the competitiveness of U.S. banks.
"This new proposal, combined with existing capital and
leverage requirements, will make it harder for banks to lend and
keep the economic recovery going," Pawlenty said.
The regulators will now collect comments from the industry,
and then adopt the rule later, after possibly tweaking.
The OCC and the FDIC also adopted a final rule to introduce
the Basel III capital accord, following a similar decision by
the Fed last week.
Tom Hoenig, the FDIC's second-in-command and an outspoken
proponent of higher capital levels for banks, voted against the
adoption of the Basel rules saying all banks were already in
compliance with its current requirements.
"It does nothing in the interim to strengthen the balance
sheets of U.S. banks," he said at the meeting.
Two U.S. senators, Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, and
David Vitter, a Louisiana Republican, have proposed a 15 percent
leverage ratio for the largest U.S. banks.
"This is a major step in the right direction of higher
capital standards that so many, including Sherrod Brown and me,
have been pushing for," Vitter said in a statement.