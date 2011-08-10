BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports 6.45 pct passive stake in Square Inc - SEC filing
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.45 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - French banks' credit default swaps continue to widen on Wednesday, led by Societe Generale which is 24% wider on the day, according to Markit.
By 1510 GMT, Societe Generale's five-year CDS was 65bp wider at 334bp, while BNP Paribas' five-year CDS was 35bp wider at 246bp and Credit Agricole's five-year CDS was 23.5bp wider at 265bp, Markit data showed. (Reporting by IFR Markets)
DUBAI, Feb 10 The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
Feb 10 Insurance broker Aon PLC said on Friday it agreed to sell its benefits administration and HR BPO platform to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for $4.3 billion in cash.