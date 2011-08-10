LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - French banks' credit default swaps continue to widen on Wednesday, led by Societe Generale which is 24% wider on the day, according to Markit.

By 1510 GMT, Societe Generale's five-year CDS was 65bp wider at 334bp, while BNP Paribas' five-year CDS was 35bp wider at 246bp and Credit Agricole's five-year CDS was 23.5bp wider at 265bp, Markit data showed. (Reporting by IFR Markets)