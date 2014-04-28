Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
JAKARTA, April 28 PT Bank Central Asia , Indonesia's biggest bank by market value, reported on Monday a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit compared to the same period last year, lifted by strong loan demand from large corporations.
The bank posted a net profit of 3.7 trillion rupiah ($319.94 million) for the three months ended March.
"The loan portfolio continued to grow, while maintaining loan quality," said Jahja Setiaatmadja, the company's president director. ($1 = 11,564.50 rupiahs) (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.