JAKARTA, April 28 PT Bank Central Asia , Indonesia's biggest bank by market value, reported on Monday a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit compared to the same period last year, lifted by strong loan demand from large corporations.

The bank posted a net profit of 3.7 trillion rupiah ($319.94 million) for the three months ended March.

"The loan portfolio continued to grow, while maintaining loan quality," said Jahja Setiaatmadja, the company's president director. ($1 = 11,564.50 rupiahs) (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)