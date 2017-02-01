ALMATY Feb 1 South Korea's Kookmin Bank
plans to sell its 41.93 percent stake in
Kazakhstan's Bank CenterCredit to a group of Kazakh
investors which includes Tsesnabank, CenterCredit said
in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
Among the buyers is also CenterCredit chairman Bakhytbek
Baiseitov who in addition plans to purchase a 10-percent stake
from the International Finance Corporation, a private-sector arm
of the World Bank, CenterCredit said without providing any
financial details.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)