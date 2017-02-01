(Adds context)
ALMATY Feb 1 South Korea's Kookmin Bank
plans to sell its 41.93 percent stake in
Kazakhstan's Bank CenterCredit to a group of Kazakh
investors that includes Tsesnabank, CenterCredit said
in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
Among the buyers is also CenterCredit chairman Bakhytbek
Baiseitov, who also plans to purchase a 10 percent stake from
the International Finance Corporation, a private-sector arm of
the World Bank, CenterCredit said.
CenterCredit, Kazakhstan's fifth-biggest lender with assets
of $4.1 billion, provided no pricing details in the statement.
Tsesnabank is Kazakhstan's third-biggest lender by assets.
Kookmin bought a 30 percent stake in CenterCredit for about
$500 million in 2008, just before Kazakhstan's banking system
was hit by the fallout from the United States sub-prime mortgage
meltdown. Kookmin said at the time that it would eventually
become a controlling shareholder.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Goodman)