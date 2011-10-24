JAKARTA Oct 24 Bank Central Asia ,
Indonesia's No. 3 lender, on Monday said its third quarter 2011
net profit rose 42 percent from a year ago, driven by
strong loan growth.
The firm's third quarter net profit was 2.86
trillion rupiah, compared with 2.01 trillion
rupiah in the same period a year earlier, the lender said in a
statement.
BCA, controlled by the nation's wealthiest business empire
the Djarum Group, plans to expand its reach into the mortgage
and securities business as it sees loan growth in housing could
rise more than 35 percent this year to outpace overall loan
growth of about 20 percent.
It reported nine-month 2011 net interest income of 12.37
trillion rupiah, compared with net interest income of 9.48
trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.
Analysts' forecast BCA's 2011 net profit will rise 14
percent to 9.72 trillion rupiah, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in BCA closed up 3.9 percent on Monday ahead
of the results, having risen 20 percent in the first nine months
of the year to outperform a Jakarta index that fell 4
percent over the same period.
($1 = 8,487.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)