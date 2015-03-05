JAKARTA, March 5 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk , Indonesia's biggest bank by market value, posted on Thursday a nearly 16 percent rise in 2014 net profit, helped by an 11 percent growth in its loans.

The lender reported a net profit of 16.5 trillion rupiah ($1.27 billion) for the full year ended December, up from 14.25 trillion rupiah for 2013.

The net profit was almost in line with the 16.56 trillion rupiah average estimate of 20 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 12,985.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)