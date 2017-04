JAKARTA, April 29 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk , Indonesia's biggest bank by market value, posted a nearly 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier.

The lender reported a net profit of 4.1 trillion rupiah ($317 million) for the three months ended March, compared with 3.7 trillion rupiah in the corresponding period a year earlier. ($1 = 12,935.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)