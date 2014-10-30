BRIEF-Shanxi Securities to issue corporate bonds worth up to 3 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue 3-year corporate bonds worth up to 2 billion yuan
JAKARTA Oct 30 Indonesia's biggest bank by market value, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, on Thursday reported a rise of nearly 18 percent in net profit for the nine months ended September.
The lender posted net profit of 12.2 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion), up 17.7 percent from the year earlier period.
Loans grew 10.6 percent on the year to 330.7 trillion rupiah, while combined net interest income and non-interest income grew 22.9 percent, the bank said at a briefing. ($1=12,120.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
March 13 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA:
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.