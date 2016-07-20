JAKARTA, July 20 Indonesia's biggest lender by
market value, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), reported
on Wednesday a 12.1 percent rise in net profit for the first
half of 2016, lifted by growth in current and savings accounts
as well as lower cost of funds.
The bank posted a net profit of 9.6 trillion rupiah ($732.3
million) for the six months ended June 30, up from 8.5 trillion
rupiah a year earlier.
"Solid current and savings accounts growth and reduced cost
of funds allowed BCA to maintain a healthy net interest margin
even with reduction in interest rates across lending segments,"
BCA President-Director Jahja Setiaatmadja said in a statement.
Oustanding loans at the end of June grew 11.5 percent to 387
trillion rupiah from a year earlier. Non-performing loans
however climbed to 1.4 percent from 0.7 percent.
($1 = 13,110.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)