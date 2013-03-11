(This story first appeared on March 9, in the International
Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
* Banks examine hedges to get regulatory capital relief
* Large and complex exposures prove a tough sell
* Regulatory uncertainty hampers deal execution
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - Banks are struggling to deal with
the hefty capital requirements associated with their derivatives
businesses under Basel III, causing many institutions to resort
to the kind of structured credit transactions at the heart of
the 2007-08 credit bubble in order to shift these risks off
their books.
To avert a repeat of the financial crisis, regulators have
forced banks to hold substantially more capital in general,
particularly against the activities that they judge to be most
dangerous, such as derivatives trading.
This has caused banks to shed risk-weighted assets by every
means possible. Much of this has involved selling
capital-intensive legacy assets that have gone the way of the
dodo, such as synthetic CDOs and the remnants of their
correlation exposures. [ID: nL6N0BM603]
But it's also focused their minds on risk-weighted assets
generated by more mainstream, vanilla business lines that banks
are keen to continue. Credit value adjustments - used by banks
to measure and reserve against potential credit losses from
derivatives counterparty risk - have come under particular
scrutiny from regulators after it emerged that two-thirds of
losses from counterparty credit risk in the 2008 financial
crisis emanated from CVA losses and only a third from actual
defaults.
Regulators have duly lumped the value-at-risk of CVA
exposures with a hefty capital treatment, which banks on
efficiency drives have been keen to ease. However, regulators
are mindful of banks dodging the capital requirements, making it
hard to develop acceptable hedges, while the sheer size and
complexity of these exposures is a stumbling block to finding
investors willing to take on the risks.
"CVA deals get a lot of internal and external scrutiny and
you need a big incentive to get one of these things finalised.
The long-dated nature of these exposures also makes it
challenging. That said, the economics certainly will motivate
people to find a way to get it done," said one head of credit at
a US bank.
REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY
Many firms have tried, with varying success. UBS sold a
privately placed securitisation of CVA, for example, while
Societe Generale is understood to be lining up a transaction
currently. [ID: nL6N0BM6E8]
Part of the problem is that supervisors have not made up
their minds what kind of hedges for VaR of CVA will receive
regulatory capital relief. It seems that Credit Suisse's US$12bn
CVA securitisation - part of which had been used in its employee
bonus scheme - now falls foul of Basel's latest guidelines from
last November and will have to be restructured: an outcome that
the bank warned might happen when it launched the deal more than
a year ago..
One general sticking point is that regulators don't want
banks to tranche the underlying risk of the portfolio, but
instead require the entire portfolio of underlying risk to be
transferred to third-party investors.
"A bank typically has billions of dollars worth of exposure
in these books. If it can't buy first-loss protection to get
capital relief, it has to buy protection on the entire stack of
risk. There aren't many institutions that can sell billions of
dollars worth of protection, so you have to come up with
interesting ways to reduce the amount of capital your protection
seller provides. And on top of being huge, the exposure is
dynamic and can move around," said Doug Warren, a portfolio
manager at BlueMountain Capital.
BlueMountain is working with several banks to develop a
structure that would provide regulatory capital relief. "The
idea is that we create an entity with enough capital that the
banks and their regulators get comfortable it provides
sufficient protection," said Warren.
And it's not the only one. One buyside veteran of capital
relief trades lamented that the low rates environment had
attracted "any firm with a fixed income fund" to look at the
enticing yields of about 15% that CVA securitisation structures
offered. He blamed this fierce competition for the comparatively
low yields of 11% the SG structure is said to offer.
PENNIES AND STEAMROLLERS
However, one head of CVA trading at a major bank cast doubt
on the likelihood of deals making it out of the door due to the
meagre returns on offer compared with the size of the risk
investors have to take down.
What to do with the super-senior tranche of risk is
particularly troublesome. Witness the US$11bn super-senior
tranche on which Credit Suisse bought protection from Guggenheim
Partners. This was seemingly to shield against the
mark-to-market volatility of the colossal super-senior tranche,
which credit experts say is a far more significant risk in
capital treatment terms than the default risk of the lower
tranches.
"The difficulty with any structure is you need someone to
take the super-senior tranche, which is very large, illiquid and
offers very little pick-up for the investor," said the CVA
trading head.
"The traditional sellers of this protection - the monolines
- are no longer around, and for normal investors it'd be like
picking up pennies in front of steamrollers: it's a very large
risk for a very low return, yet these are the risks banks want
to get rid of."
That is not to say banks won't try their best. Warren at
BlueMountain points out that banks will want to lower their
capital on derivatives exposures to offer better credit pricing
for counterparties and give themselves a competitive edge. But
with such a high barrier to entry on these deals, many
institutions are looking at simpler capital mitigation exercises
in the meantime.
"People always talk about CVA reg cap trades as a Holy
Grail, but banks are looking at a whole range of options.
Regulators wanted banks to focus on their exposures to other
institutions, so doing things like collapsing trades, assigning
them elsewhere and generally cleaning up exposures to one
another can be enough to reduce capital requirements," said one
credit banker.
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Helen
Bartholomew)