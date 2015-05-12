DUBAI May 12 Oman's Bank Dhofar, the
sultanate's second-largest lender by assets, has picked three
banks to arrange fixed income meetings starting on Thursday for
a potential capital-boosting perpetual bond issue, a document
from lead arrangers showed.
The lender, rated BBB-plus by Fitch and A3 by Moody's, chose
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank as global
coordinators. They are joined by Emirates NBD Capital as lead
arrangers for the fixed income meetings.
The U.S. dollar bonds would boost the bank's Tier 1 (core)
capital, the document showed. The size and tenor of the bonds
were not specified.
Investor meetings will be held in Hong Kong on Thursday,
Singapore on Friday and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday,
concluding in London on Monday.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)