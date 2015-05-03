DUBAI May 3 Oman's central bank has approved Bank Dhofar's plan to issue a capital-boosting bond of up to $300 million, Dhofar said on Sunday.

The bank said the borrowing would be in the form of perpetual Tier 1 Securities with a coupon to be determined at the time of issue based on market conditions. It provided no other details.

Bank Dhofar's shareholders approved the plan in February. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)