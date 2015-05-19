DUBAI May 19 Oman's Bank Dhofar has launched a $300 million non-call five-year perpetual bond, which is set to price later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.

The sultanate's second-largest lender by assets set final pricing at 6.85 percent payable semi annually, the document showed, at the tighter end of its previous price guidance of 6.85-6.90 percent.

Initial price guidance bond was given at around 7 percent earlier in the day.

The bank, rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ Fitch, had mandated National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank as the global coordinators of the Tier 1 issue. They were joined by Emirates NBD Capital as lead arrangers for fixed income meetings, which ended on Monday in London.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)