BRIEF-Unizo holdings subsidiaries to acquire properties
* Says subsidiary UNIZO Real Estate DC Seven, LLC will acquire a trust beneficiary rights of Washington-based property from Limited Liability Company
DUBAI May 19 Oman's Bank Dhofar has tightened price guidance for a $300 million no-grow, non-call five-year perpetual bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The sultanate's second-largest lender by assets has revised price guidance to the range of 6.85 to 6.90 percent, the document stated, tighter than the initial price guidance in the 7 percent area set earlier in the say.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank are the global coordinators of the Tier 1 issue. They were joined by Emirates NBD Capital as lead arrangers for fixed income meetings, which ended on Monday in London.
The deal has attracted orders over $700 million, the document showed, adding that books will go subject at 12.30 London time. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editin by Olzhas Auyezov)
